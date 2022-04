Ingredients:

Smoked salmon Ready Meal

1/2 pound strawberries, chopped

1 container of fresh pico de Gallo



Instructions

Heat salmon according to package direction. Mix together strawberries and pico de gallo. Add a pinch of salt, if desired. Toss together. Top heated salmon with strawberry salsa and serve immediately.



Tips: serve extra strawberry salsa with blue corn chips. Also try serving remaining 1/2 pound of strawberries with Noosa yogurt for dessert!