Skip’s Salsa Grilled Cheesesteak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skip’s Salsa is a handmade salsa with low sodium, no added sugars or preservatives.

Skip’s Salsa can be found at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Walmart. Soon, you will be able to find it on Amazon.

Skip’s Salsa will be at the Ruffles and Rust Expo at the Amarillo Civic Center on September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and September 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skips Grilled Cheesesteak

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb flank steak, thinly sliced
  • 2 bell peppers (any color) thinly sliced
  • 1 sm onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbls minced garlic
  • 2 tbls Italian seasoning
  • 2 tbls extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 jar Skips salsa
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 2 tbls fresh parsley (chopped)

Procedure:

Heat grill to medium-high heat

In large bowl toss steak, peppers, onions, garlic, Italian seasoning, olive oil, salt, pepper, and Skips salsa.

Place mixture in foil packets, seal tightly, Grill 10 to 15 Minutes.

Open packets top with cheese.

Cover grill 2 to 3 minutes until cheese melts. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Skip’s Salsa
 2300 North Western, Suite 104
(806) 881-6699

