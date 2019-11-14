Pumpkin Drop Biscuits

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Pumpkin Drop Biscuits

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups almond flour
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoon butter · 1 tablespoon coconut flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp fresh rosemary or sage
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a mixer, combine all the ingredients and mix well.
  • Using a spoon, drop dough onto baking sheet pan. (Should get about 12 biscuits).
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss