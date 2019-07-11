Peach Caprese Turkey Burger

Peach Caprese Turkey Burger

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (19 oz.) lean ground turkey
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • ½ cup Panko crumbs (optional)
  • 4 small peaches, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 small container (0.66 oz.) O Organic Basil
  • 6-8 tablespoons Fischer & Wieser Roasted Blueberry Chipotle Sauce
  • 1 package Joseph’s Pita Bread – Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat
  • 1 package cauliflower tots, cooked according to package directions.

Instructions:

  1. In a medium bowl, mix together turkey, egg, mozzarella, Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and Panko crumbs.
  2. Form meat mixture into patties (6-8 patties). Grill over medium heat, 5-7 minutes per side (until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
  3. While the burgers are cooking, toss peaches and oil together in a small bowl. Place sliced peaches into a grill basket. Grill over medium heat for about 8-10 minutes or until they began to brown and caramelize.
  4. Place a burger patty onto pita bread, top with a few leaves of basil and drizzle with about 1 tablespoon of blueberry sauce. Repeat with remaining burgers and serve with cauliflower tots.

For more recipes, check out happyandnourished.com.

