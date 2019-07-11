AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Peach Caprese Turkey Burger
Ingredients:
- 1 package (19 oz.) lean ground turkey
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- ½ cup Panko crumbs (optional)
- 4 small peaches, sliced
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 small container (0.66 oz.) O Organic Basil
- 6-8 tablespoons Fischer & Wieser Roasted Blueberry Chipotle Sauce
- 1 package Joseph’s Pita Bread – Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat
- 1 package cauliflower tots, cooked according to package directions.
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, mix together turkey, egg, mozzarella, Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and Panko crumbs.
- Form meat mixture into patties (6-8 patties). Grill over medium heat, 5-7 minutes per side (until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
- While the burgers are cooking, toss peaches and oil together in a small bowl. Place sliced peaches into a grill basket. Grill over medium heat for about 8-10 minutes or until they began to brown and caramelize.
- Place a burger patty onto pita bread, top with a few leaves of basil and drizzle with about 1 tablespoon of blueberry sauce. Repeat with remaining burgers and serve with cauliflower tots.
