Pan-Handlers Cafe: Mexican Tomato Lime Soup

Ingredients
-3 cloves garlic, minced
-2 tspn ground cumin
-1 tblspn vegetable oil
-1 (46 oz) can tomato juice
-2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes
-1 large lime, juice of (1/4 cup)
-3 tblspn chopped fresh cilantro
-Hot pepper sauce, to taste
-Tortilla chips, avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese for topping
Preparation
1. In a big pot, over low heat, saute the garlic and cumin in hot oil for 1 minute (don’t let the garlic brown).
2. Add in the tomato juice, fresh tomatoes, lime juice, and cilantro; stir to combine. Let simmer for several minutes.
3. Add hot sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.
4. To serve, put broken up tortilla chips in shallow soup bowls; add soup and top with Avocado, sour cream and cheese.
The Pan-Handlers Cafe
410 S. Taylor
(806) 352.2590
www.Thepan-Handlers.com