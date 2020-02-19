Pan-Handlers Cafe: Mexican Tomato Lime Soup

-3 cloves garlic, minced -2 tspn ground cumin -1 tblspn vegetable oil -1 (46 oz) can tomato juice -2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes -1 large lime, juice of (1/4 cup) -3 tblspn chopped fresh cilantro -Hot pepper sauce, to taste -Tortilla chips, avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese for topping

Preparation

1. In a big pot, over low heat, saute the garlic and cumin in hot oil for 1 minute (don’t let the garlic brown).

2. Add in the tomato juice, fresh tomatoes, lime juice, and cilantro; stir to combine. Let simmer for several minutes.

3. Add hot sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.

4. To serve, put broken up tortilla chips in shallow soup bowls; add soup and top with Avocado, sour cream and cheese.