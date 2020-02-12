Panhandlers Cafe: Easy No-Churn Homemade Ice Cream

Preparation

1. In a large bowl, use a hand mixer or a stand mixer to whip the cream until stiff peaks occur, be careful not to over whip. The cream will be done when you pull the beaters out and the cream stands at attention.

2. In another large bowl, whisk the vanilla, if using, into the sweetened condensed milk. Gently fold in the whipped cream with a spatula, slowly incorporating the two mixtures together so it stays light and aerated.

3. If making individual flavors, scoop the cream mixture into smaller bowls and gently fold in your desired mix-ins, or if making just one flavor, mix the ingredients directly into the cream mixture.

4. Transfer the mixture to an insulated tub or paper containers and freeze for 4-6 hours.