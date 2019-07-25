AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Olive Garden’s Zoodles Primavera is the perfect option for a summertime meal. The menu addition—made with zucchini noodles tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms— offers a lighter option for guests, with over five servings of daily vegetables.

Guest can enjoy the dishes in various ways, including:

• Lunch:

o Zoodles Primavera lunch bowl starting at $8.99

• Dinner:

o Zoodles Primavera starting at $14.99

o Zoodles Primavera with Chicken (+$2)

o Zoodles Primavera with Shrimp (+$4)

The new dish—without the addition of protein—is included as part of Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu, featuring lighter fare dishes under 600 calories inspired by flavors and ingredients from Italy’s Mediterranean coast.

Olive Garden

4121 I-40 West

(806) 355-9973

