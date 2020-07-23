A quick and easy way to make this sweet treat in under 10 minutes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today marks national vanilla ice cream day. It’s no surprise that vanilla is the most popular flavor.

The third president of the U.S. Thomas Jefferson created a famous vanilla ice cream recipe after discovering vanilla flavor while visiting France. He wrote down his recipe in the 1780’s and only 10 copies remain including one in the Library of Congress.

There is an ice cream parlor at Mt. Rushmore that still serves the original recipe.

For ice cream in a bag, you’ll need the following ingredients for 1 serving:

– 1 c half & half

– 2 tbsp granulated sugar

– 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

– 3 c ice

– 1/3 c kosher salt (rock salt will work as well)

– a quart and a gallon freezer bag



Instructions

– add half & half, sugar and vanilla in the quart-size freezer bag (you can add any other flavors or topping like chocolate chips into the mix, for this recipe we just made vanilla)

– squeeze out all excess air

– put ice and salt in gallon size freezer bag

– add quart size bag into the gallon size bag

– seal, and shake for 5-7 minutes (it took us 5 minutes)

– add toppings and enjoy!