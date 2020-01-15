Keto-friendly Grilled Caesar Salad with Bacon & Hot Bacon Dressing

Preparation

1. Place the bacon in a medium saucepan over low heat and stir until some of the fat begins to render from the bacon. Raise the heat to medium and cook the bacon, stirring frequently, until it is crispy. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the crisp bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, keeping all of the fat drippings in the pan.

2. Return the pan to the burner. Add the garlic, swirl, and immediately add the remaining dressing ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it cook for 1 minute, or until the dressing coats the back of a spoon. It should leave a trail when your finger is drawn through the dressing on the back of the spoon. Stir in the bacon.

3. Use immediately or transfer to a heatproof jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, reheat and stir before serving.