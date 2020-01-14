Jennifer Leheska’s Easy Egg Bites

AMARILLO, Texas — It’s the new year and finding a healthy weight is on the mind of many Americans.
Registered Dietician Jennifer Leheska has a great breakfast recipe that helps in the process of maintaining healthy body weight.
Ingredients
– 6 large eggs
– 1/4 cup milk, (use non-dairy if allergic)
– 1/8 teaspoon salt, (or to taste)
– 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, (or to taste)
– 1/2 cup shredded gruyere cheese, (or cheese of choice/ or omit if allergy exists)
– 4 bacon slices, (cooked and crumbled)
Storing
The egg bites can be stored in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for 2-3 months. Reheat in a microwave or oven.
Preparation
Instructions for Instant Pot:
1. Cook and slice bacon and set aside.
2. Add all the first five ingredients to a blender and blend at high speed until airy and smooth.
3. Lightly grease silicone mold with olive oil
4. Add bacon crumbs into each egg bite mold, distribute evenly.
5. Pour mixture into molds, don’t fill them to the brim.
6. Add 1 cup of water to the Instant Pot, add the handled trivet and place the filled egg mold on top of the trivet.
7. Close and lock the lid, point the valve to Sealing. Select the Manual or Pressure Cook button and select high pressure for 11 minutes. Followed by 5 minutes Natural Pressure Release, after which release any remaining pressure manually.
8. Remove egg mold from the cooker, let them cool for 5-7 minutes, after which turn the mold upside down on a plate, and gently push out the egg bites.
9. Garnish with more bacon and chopped green onions.
Instructions for Oven:
1. Cook and slice bacon and set aside.
2. Turn oven to 300°F and place a large shallow pan with one inch of water on the lower rack of the oven.
3. Add all the first five ingredients to a blender and blend at high speed until airy and smooth.
4. Lightly grease muffin tin with olive oil or spray oil.
5. Stir the egg mixture and pour it into muffin tin, don’t fill them to the brim.
6. Add bacon on top of each muffin, distribute evenly.
7. Place muffin tin in oven for 30 minutes or until the center of the egg bites are just set.
8. Remove egg mold from the oven, let them cool for 5-7 minutes, then use a spatula or a fork to carefully remove the bites from the tin.
Notes from Jennifer:
- Double, triple, quadruple the batch to have lots of protein for the week.
- Freeze and get out when you are in a pinch.
- Great for lunches too; simply pair with some leftover veggies from and you can continue to power through your day when you’re in a pinch.
- Put a couple of egg bites on a bun and make a sandwich.
- Add veggies, use ham, sausage or no meat; try cottage cheese to add protein; or switch up your cheeses.
- Fun for all ages and so delicious fresh or as leftovers.
- No need to use an instant pot; just put a big pan of water in the bottom of the oven to create a humid environment in the oven.
- Using a blender is one of the tricks to getting light and airy egg bites because the blender can froth much easier than whisking.