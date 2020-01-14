Jennifer Leheska’s Easy Egg Bites

The egg bites can be stored in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for 2-3 months. Reheat in a microwave or oven.

– 6 large eggs – 1/4 cup milk, (use non-dairy if allergic) – 1/8 teaspoon salt, (or to taste) – 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, (or to taste) – 1/2 cup shredded gruyere cheese, (or cheese of choice/ or omit if allergy exists) – 4 bacon slices, (cooked and crumbled)

Preparation

Instructions for Instant Pot:

1. Cook and slice bacon and set aside.

2. Add all the first five ingredients to a blender and blend at high speed until airy and smooth.

3. Lightly grease silicone mold with olive oil

4. Add bacon crumbs into each egg bite mold, distribute evenly.

5. Pour mixture into molds, don’t fill them to the brim.

6. Add 1 cup of water to the Instant Pot, add the handled trivet and place the filled egg mold on top of the trivet.

7. Close and lock the lid, point the valve to Sealing. Select the Manual or Pressure Cook button and select high pressure for 11 minutes. Followed by 5 minutes Natural Pressure Release, after which release any remaining pressure manually.

8. Remove egg mold from the cooker, let them cool for 5-7 minutes, after which turn the mold upside down on a plate, and gently push out the egg bites.

9. Garnish with more bacon and chopped green onions.

Instructions for Oven:

1. Cook and slice bacon and set aside.

2. Turn oven to 300°F and place a large shallow pan with one inch of water on the lower rack of the oven.

3. Add all the first five ingredients to a blender and blend at high speed until airy and smooth.

4. Lightly grease muffin tin with olive oil or spray oil.

5. Stir the egg mixture and pour it into muffin tin, don’t fill them to the brim.

6. Add bacon on top of each muffin, distribute evenly.

7. Place muffin tin in oven for 30 minutes or until the center of the egg bites are just set.

8. Remove egg mold from the oven, let them cool for 5-7 minutes, then use a spatula or a fork to carefully remove the bites from the tin.