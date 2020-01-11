Skip to content
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection
Recipes
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 07:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2020 / 07:30 PM CST
Ingredients:
1 grapefruit wedge
¼ cup fresh grapefruit juice
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup mescal or tequila
¼ cup club soda
Studio 4 Recipes
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection
United We Eat: 80/20 in 2020
Beef Loving Texans: Everyday Beef Barbacoa
The Drunken Oyster: Brown Sugar & Chili Filet Mignon with Brown Butter Cauliflower Puree
More Recipes
