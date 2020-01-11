Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection

Ingredients:

  • 1 grapefruit wedge
  • ¼ cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ cup mescal or tequila
  • ¼ cup club soda

