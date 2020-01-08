Beef Loving Texans: Everyday Beef Barbacoa

– 3-5 lbs. Beef cheek or Chuck Roast cut into 4-inch pieces – 1 cup orange juice – ½ cup lime juice – 1 cup water – ½ can chipotle in adobo, diced – ½ cup brown sugar – ¼ cup apple cider vinegar – 1 Tbsp. salt – 5 garlic cloves, minced – 1 onion, diced

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients into a large bowl. Cover and marinate for 2 to 24 hours.

2. Add marinated beef and leftover marinade to cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 7-8 hours or until fork-tender.

3. Carefully remove beef from cooker with little sauce as possible. Placing on a cutting board, shred beef with two forks and return to cooker. Cook for an additional 10 minutes to absorb the remaining liquid.

4. If desired, crisp meat in a cast-iron skillet before serving.

Pressure Cooker/Instant Pot

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker.

…..

1. Place beef and marinade in a pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 90 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Leave the pressure release switch in the sealed position and let steam naturally release (when the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.) Carefully remove the lid.

2. Carefully remove beef from cooker with as little marinade as possible. Placing on a cutting board, shred beef with two forks and return to cooker.

3. Turn pressure cooker to sauté mode on normal heat setting and let simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Remove shredded beef from the pressure cooker and serve with tortillas.