Embers Catering: Fresh Cranberry Relish

Ingredients:

1 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries

1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest

1 large orange (or 2 small), sectioned and chopped into small pieces*

1 apple, peeled, cored, and finely diced

1/3 cup canned, crushed pineapple (drained of excess juice)

1 finely diced jalapeno

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Rinse and drain the cranberries, then pulse them about 12-15 times in a food processor until finely chopped but not pulverized. Put in a large bowl.

Add the rest of the ingredients, stir, and allow to sit for an hour or two in the refrigerator before serving, so that the sugar can dissolve and the flavors can mingle. This relish also freezes well.