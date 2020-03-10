Embers Catering: Colcannon

AMARILLO, Texas—Our good friend, Chef Chad from Embers Catering is back in the kitchen with us today, to share a traditional Irish dish you might want to try for St. Pattys day!
Ingredients
-3 pounds of potatoes
-1 stick of butter
-1 ¼ cups warm cream
– Fresh ground black pepper
-1 head of cabbage
– 2 white onions
-1 container of chicken broth
– 4-5 green onions finely chopped
Preparation
- Boil the potatoes: Put the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water by at least an inch. Add 2 tablespoons of salt, and bring to a boil.
Boil until the potatoes are fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain in a colander.
- Cook the greens and the onions with butter: Return the pot to the stove and set over medium-high heat. Melt the butter in the pot and once it’s hot, add the greens.
- Cook the greens for 3-4 minutes, or until they are wilted and have given off some of their water.
Add the green onions and cook 1 minute more.
- Mash the potatoes with milk or cream and greens: Pour in the cream, mix well, and add the potatoes. Reduce the heat to medium.
- Use a fork or potato masher and mash the potatoes, mixing them up with the greens.
- Add salt to taste and serve hot, with a knob of butter in the center.