Drunken Oyster: Smashed Potato Waffles

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

– 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
– 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, plus more for topping (optional)
– 1/4 cup milk
– 2 eggs, lightly beaten
– salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
– 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, or to taste, plus more for serving
– smoked salmon

Dill Cream Cheese

– 1 cup Cream cheese
– 1 tablespoon chopped dill
– 1 teaspoon sauteed garlic
lemon zest

Preparation

1. Preheat waffle iron and grease with cooking spray.

2. Combine all of the ingredients, in a large mixing bowl; mix and stir gently. If you want smaller waffles, scoop out about 1/3 cup of the batter and form into a patty.

3. For bigger waffles, use 1/2 cup of the batter.

4. Spray both sides of waffle iron.

5. Transfer to preheated waffle iron and close; cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cooked through and browned on top. Cooking time will depend on the size of the waffles.

6. Repeat with the remaining batter

7. Serve the potato waffles topped with smoked salmon dill cream cheese and fresh chives.

Don't Miss