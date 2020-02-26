Drunken Oyster: Fat Tuesday Bananas Foster Cream Pie

-1 c sugar -1/4 c corn starch -4 egg, yolks -3 c whole milk -4 Tbsp butter -1 tsp vanilla

-2 Tbsp butter -3 bananas -1 c brown sugar -1 tsp vanilla -1/2 tsp cinnamon -2 Tbsp dark rum unless your fun

Preparation

1. Melt butter in sauté pan over medium-high heat, add bananas sliced and cook for 2 min.

2. Add brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. Sauté’ additional 2 min.

3. Turn off heat and add dark rum. Be super careful you can light your face on fire. Stir and let cool. This will thicken as it cools.

4. Cream layer: Cook sugar, egg yolks, cornstarch and milk over medium heat, stir until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and add vanilla and butter stir till butter is melted and mixed in.

5. Pour cooled bananas into the bottom of the pre-baked 9″ pie crust. Then cream mixture.

6. Top with meringue torch lightly and drizzle with chocolate