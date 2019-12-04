Drunken Oyster: Creme Brulee
Ingredients:
- 1 qt Heavy Cream
- 2.8 oz Sugar
- 2 ea Vanilla Bean
- 8 ea Egg Yolks
- 2.8 oz Sugar
- ⅛ tsp Salt
Procedure:
- In a saucepan, bring the cream, first amount of sugar and vanilla bean to a boil.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg yolks, second set of sugar and salt together until ribbon stage.
- Temper the hot cream into egg yolk mixture until smooth, making sure you don’t scramble the eggs.
- Strain through a strainer to catch any bits of eggs that coagulated and pour into the creme brulee dishes.
- Place in a cake pan/or any other high lipped pan, and fill to the halfway mark of the dish and bake at 325 degrees 40/45 mins