Drunken Oyster: Creme Brulee

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt Heavy Cream
  • 2.8 oz Sugar
  • 2 ea Vanilla Bean
  • 8 ea Egg Yolks
  • 2.8 oz Sugar
  • ⅛ tsp Salt

Procedure:

  1. In a saucepan, bring the cream, first amount of sugar and vanilla bean to a boil.
  2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg yolks, second set of sugar and salt together until ribbon stage.
  3. Temper the hot cream into egg yolk mixture until smooth, making sure you don’t scramble the eggs.
  4. Strain through a strainer to catch any bits of eggs that coagulated and pour into the creme brulee dishes.
  5. Place in a cake pan/or any other high lipped pan, and fill to the halfway mark of the dish and bake at 325 degrees 40/45 mins

