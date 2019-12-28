Drunken Oyster: Crab stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Crab stuffed Portabella Mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1 tablespoon Chopped onion
- 1 cup cooked lump crabmeat,
- 1/2 cup dry and seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 4 Large Portabella Mushrooms
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- Cajun Seasoning
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter pan cook shallots until softened, about 2 minutes.
- Transfer shallots and onion to a bowl.
- Gently Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.
- Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat.
- Place in oven For 10 minutes remove
- Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese.
- Pour white wine into baking dish.
- Bake in oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.