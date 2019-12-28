Drunken Oyster: Crab stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Crab stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon Chopped onion
  • 1 cup cooked lump crabmeat,
  • 1/2 cup dry and seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 4 Large Portabella Mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • Cajun Seasoning
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
  2. Melt 2 tablespoons butter pan cook shallots until softened, about 2 minutes.
  3. Transfer shallots and onion to a bowl.
  4. Gently Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.
  5. Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat.
  6. Place in oven For 10 minutes remove
  7. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese.
  8. Pour white wine into baking dish.
  9. Bake in oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

