Drunken Oyster Crab Dip

Preparation:

Pre Heat Oven to 350

1. In a large pan heat olive oil, add onion, shallots, garlic, celery, sweat for a few minutes until onions are soft and translucent.

2. Add Cream cheese, over low heat stir until incorporated

3. Remove from heat stir in mayonnaise, sour cream, ground mustard, Hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice,

4. Stir in cheese, and fold in rice, crab, and shrimp gently. Place in an oven-safe baking pan

5. Cook for 30 minutes or until bubbling, pull 10 minutes prior to being done top with season bread crumbs, finish cooking

6. Serve with toasted bread