AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) package large shell pasta

½ cup dill pickle juice

⅔ Cup mayonnaise

⅓ Cup sour cream

Dash of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup sliced small dill pickles

¼ cup roasted red peppers diced

¼ cup banana peppers diced

2 Tbsp. grated onion

2 Tbsp. fresh dill, minced

⅔ Cup diced cheese

Instructions:

Boil pasta according to package directions. Rinse with cold water and drain.

In a bowl, whisk together the dill pickles juice with the mayonnaise, sour cream, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

Drain off any excess pickle juice with the pasta and toss with the dressing. Mix in all the remaining ingredients except the cheese and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. When ready to serve, mix in the cheese. Serves 10.

EMBERS CATERING

806-683-9938

www.amarilloembers.com