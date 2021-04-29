Derby Week: Making Mint Juleps with Rich and Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend. One of the most popular things at Churchill Downs this weekend is the Mint Julep.

Rich and Dana have a southern take on the traditional drink as well as an old recipe found in hte Mr. Boston’s DeLuxe official Bartender’s Guide that was printed in 1961.

Mint Julep Iced Tea:

8 Fresh Mint Leaves

1 Lemon-Sliced

1 Lime-Sliced

1c Bourbon

3c Cold Sweetened Tea



Muddler

Mason Jar or Rocks Glass

Fresh Mint Springs, Lemon & Lime Slices for Garnish

Mint Julep(Southern Style)

Shaved Ice

2.5oz Old Mr. Boston Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1tsp Powdered Sugar

Water

5-6 Springs of Mint



Fill silver mug or 12oz Tom Collins glass with shaved ice.

Add whiskey and stir until glass is heavily frosted. (Do not hold glass with hand while stirring).

Add 1 teaspoon powdered sugar and fill the balance with water.

Decorate with 5-6 sprigs of fresh mint with tops going 2 inches above the rim.