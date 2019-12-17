Country Beef Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:
  • 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage
  • 1 jar (12 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts
  • 8 ounces assorted fresh wild mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 12 ounces cubed sourdough or French bread, dried
  • 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

Preparation

  1. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Remove from skillet to large bowl; set aside. Drain artichokes, reserving liquid. Coarsely chop artichokes; set aside.
    1. Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage (or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage), 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in medium bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture, cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
  2. Heat same skillet over medium heat until hot. Stir in mushrooms; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until soft. Stir in artichokes and salt. Add mushroom mixture and bread to sausage mixture.
  3. Combine broth, milk, eggs and reserved artichoke liquid in medium bowl. Pour over sausage mixture; mix well. Cover and refrigerate about 1 hour or until liquid is absorbed.
  4. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place sausage mixture into pan. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven 40 to 50 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes until top is golden brown. Sprinkle with green onions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss