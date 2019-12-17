Country Beef Breakfast Bread Pudding

- 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage
- 1 jar (12 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts
- 8 ounces assorted fresh wild mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 12 ounces cubed sourdough or French bread, dried
- 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
Preparation
- Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Remove from skillet to large bowl; set aside. Drain artichokes, reserving liquid. Coarsely chop artichokes; set aside.
- Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage (or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage), 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in medium bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture, cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Heat same skillet over medium heat until hot. Stir in mushrooms; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until soft. Stir in artichokes and salt. Add mushroom mixture and bread to sausage mixture.
- Combine broth, milk, eggs and reserved artichoke liquid in medium bowl. Pour over sausage mixture; mix well. Cover and refrigerate about 1 hour or until liquid is absorbed.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place sausage mixture into pan. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven 40 to 50 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes until top is golden brown. Sprinkle with green onions.