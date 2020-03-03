Cooking With Rory: Wild Mushroom Asparagus Mac

Ingredients
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
-1 pound pasta of choice cooked and placed in a bowl
– 2 Tbs. olive oil
-8 oz. sliced wild mushrooms of choice or availability
-1 cup (asparagus spears
-2 cups heavy cream
– 8 oz. sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
-4 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
-1/2 cup (2 oz./60 g) panko
Prep
- Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).
- In a large frypan over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until the mushrooms are browned and tender, about 4 minutes. Add the asparagus to the pan and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the contents of the pan to the bowl with the pasta.
- In a small saucepan, warm heavy cream over low heat. In another saucepan,
Stir in the cheeses once all melted toss with pasta and veg season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a 4-quart (4-l) baking dish and sprinkle evenly with the panko.
- Bake until hot throughout, the sauce is bubbling, and the bread crumbs are lightly browned about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly and serve. Serves 6.