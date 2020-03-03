Cooking With Rory: Wild Mushroom Asparagus Mac

Ingredients Meringue -2 Tbsp butter-3 bananas-1 c brown sugar-1 tsp vanilla-1/2 tsp cinnamon-2 Tbsp dark rum unless your fun Cream pie filler -1 c sugar-1/4 c corn starch-4 egg, yolks-3 c whole milk-4 Tbsp butter-1 tsp vanilla Preparation 1. Melt butter in sauté pan over medium-high heat, add bananas sliced and cook for 2 min. 2. Add brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. Sauté’ additional 2 min. 3. Turn off heat…