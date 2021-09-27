Chef Bud’s Table: Brisket Grilled Cheese

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- After years of transition, the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) continues to look for its permanent home.

This comes after the association was at the downtown campus of Amarillo College for nearly five decades. Since they moved from that space in September 2020, the association was temporarily located at a building at 4801 Austin, which was lent to them by the Wesley Community Center.