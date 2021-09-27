Chef Bud’s Table: Brisket Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:
- 8 ea slices of Italian bread or Texas Toast
- 2 C shredded cooked brisket
- 1 C cheddar cheese
- 1 C Monterey Cheese
- ½ C Roasted Red Peppers or Jalapeno
- Butter
Preparation:
- Spread butter on one side of each piece of bread. To make a sandwich, place a piece of bread buttered side down.
- Combine roasted peppers and brisket and heat through.
- Cover the unbuttered side with shredded Colby cheese, then a layer of the brisket with peppers, followed by a layer of Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Place another piece of bread unbuttered side down on top.
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add butter to the pan and let melt. Place sandwiches in the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted.
Whether tailgating or bringing folks Back to the Table and finding a use for those brisket leftovers, the grilled cheese rates right up there with Mac and Cheese as THE comfort food! Whether watching your team play or gathering at the Table this fall! This dish is a score! Cheers!