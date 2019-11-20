Brisket Stuffed Poblano with Queso
Ingredients
- 2 lbs smoked brisket, cooked, shredded
- 4 poblano peppers, halved, ribs and seeds removed
- Queso Ingredients
- 1 10-oz can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 1 16-oz package melting cheese, cut into ½-inch cubes
Preparation
- Preheat over to 350°F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet. Arrange peppers in a single layer. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine tomatoes and cheese. Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and tomatoes are blended; stir frequently.
- Carefully stuff each pepper half with ¼ lb. of shredded brisket. Place in a lightly greased baking dish. Drizzle 2 Tbsp. queso on each stuffed pepper half. Place in oven for 10 minutes or until hot.