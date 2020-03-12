Brent’s Cafe: Southern Shrimp And Grits

For the grits:

  • 1 cup grits or yellow cornmeal
  • 4 cups water
  • Salt and pepper
  • Cook for 20 minutes and add
  • 1 oz butter
  • 2 oz cream cheese
  • 2 oz Monterey Jack cheese

For the shrimp:

  • wild-caught gulf or east coast Georgia shrimp
  • 1/2 diced bell pepper
  • 4 slices of bacon diced and par-cooked- reserve the fat
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 # Shrimp
  • 1/2 lemon juiced
  • 2 oz white wine
  • Tabasco
  • Salt and pepper
  1. Sauté bell pepper in 1 tablespoon each of bacon fat and butter
  2. Add shrimp and brown
  3. Add lemon juice, white wine and season with Tabasco, salt and pepper
  4. Garnish with thin-sliced green onions and serve.

