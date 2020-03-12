Brent’s Cafe: Southern Shrimp And Grits

For the grits:
- 1 cup grits or yellow cornmeal
- 4 cups water
- Salt and pepper
- Cook for 20 minutes and add
- 1 oz butter
- 2 oz cream cheese
- 2 oz Monterey Jack cheese
For the shrimp:
- wild-caught gulf or east coast Georgia shrimp
- 1/2 diced bell pepper
- 4 slices of bacon diced and par-cooked- reserve the fat
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 # Shrimp
- 1/2 lemon juiced
- 2 oz white wine
- Tabasco
- Salt and pepper
- Sauté bell pepper in 1 tablespoon each of bacon fat and butter
- Add shrimp and brown
- Add lemon juice, white wine and season with Tabasco, salt and pepper
- Garnish with thin-sliced green onions and serve.