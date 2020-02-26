Brent’s Cafe: Pan-Seared Swordfish with Cilantro-Lime Crema and Salsa Fresca

– 1 Green Onion green part only – 1 tablespoon Cilantro – ½ Jalapeno – 1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise – 1 cup Sour cream – ½ Lime Juiced – Salt and Pepper

Preparation

Cilantro-Lime Crema

1. Fine chop onion, cilantro, and jalapeno into a paste and mix with remaining ingredients.

Salsa Fresca

1. Combine all ingredients and season it to taste with salt and cracked pepper.

Swordfish

1. Dry your swordfish filets and season with salt, pepper, and oregano.

2. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

3. Sear your swordfish on each side for a minute each.

4. Add ½ cup white wine and let it simmer for a minute or two depending on the thickness of your filets.

5. Serve over roasted potatoes and green beans and top with cilantro lime crema and salsa fresca.