Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Rosemary Honey Carrots

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Chef Bud brings us back to the table with his Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Rosemary Honey Carrots.

Ingredients:

2 ea 1 pound pork tenderloins

2 tspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

1 tspn McCormick Dark Chili Powder

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick Garlic powder

1 tspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 lb tri-color baby carrots, trimmed tops

1 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn fresh rosemary

¼ C honey

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Combine brown sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Chili powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder and kosher salt, mix well. Rub the tenderloins with the spice blend. In a large saute pan heat the Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the pork tenderloin to the saute pan and cook until browned on all sides about 5 minutes. Add a 1/8 Cup of water to the pan. Place pan in the preheated oven and roast tenderloin. Cook until the internal temperature of 160 degrees.

While pork is roasting, bring ½ gallon of water to a boil. When water boils add the baby carrots and let cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove from the water and place in an ice bath or in cold water with ice. Let cool.

When pork tenderloin is done by temperature, remove from the pan and let rest on a cutting board. Place the saute pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and let melt. Place blanched carrots in the saute pan and saute. When the carrots begin to caramelize in the butter add the rosemary, about 2-3 minutes. Continue to cook 1-2 minutes, toss to coat well. Drizzle honey over carrots and remove from heat.

Slice the roasted pork tenderloin and arrange in the middle of your serving platter. Arrange the carrots around the pork tenderloin. Drizzle the juices from the pan where you cooked the carrots over the pork and carrots.