Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Lobster Mac & Cheese

– 4 Tblspn butter – 2 Tblspn flour – 4 C heavy cream – 1 lb pasta cooked and drained – ¾ tspn kosher salt – ¼ tspn McCormick garlic powder – ¼ tspn McCormick onion powder – ½ tspn McCormick smoked paprika – ¼ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper – 4 C shredded smoked gouda cheese – 1 C shredded low moisture mozzarella cheese – 2 C Lobster meat cooked and chopped (sub with grilled mushrooms) – ½ C panko

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1. Melt 2 Tblspn of butter in a large pot of medium-high heat. Add the flour, then whisk until combined and made into roux, less than a minute.

2. Add heavy cream and whisk until smooth and beginning to thicken

3. Add the shredded both the mozzarella and smoked gouda cheese and incorporate by stirring as you add it. Bring to a slight boil, then let simmer. Add spices (kosher salt, coarse pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika) and stir to incorporate.

4. Add cooked and drained pasta, stir gently to coat but not shred the pasta.

5. Gently fold in the lobster meat, then transfer to a prepared baking dish.

6. Melt the remaining butter and stir into the panko breadcrumbs. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the top of the mac and cheese. Cook for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

7. Top with chunks of lobster meat and fresh parsley before serving.