Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Lobster and Mushrooms

The sweet lobster meat in the creamy mushroom sauce will warm every guest at your Holiday table. What a wonderful Christmas Eve dish or even for entertaining during the season.
Ingredients:
- 6 Tblspn butter
- 2 ea lobster tails, thawed
- 8 oz portabellini mushrooms, stemmed and sliced thin
- ½ C fresh basil, thinly sliced
- 6 ea green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 Tblspn garlic, chopped
- 1 1/3 C heavy cream
- 4 C cooked pasta, fettuccine or farfalle
- ¼ C Asiago cheese, grated
Preparation:
- In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the lobster tails and saute until the shell turns a bright red in spots. About 5 minutes. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to low and cook for about 5 minutes until the lobster is cooked through, about 6 minutes.
- Remove from the heat. Transfer the lobster tail to a cutting board. Using a heavy knife, cut the tail lengthwise in half. Remove meat from the shell. Cut meat crosswise into chunks.
- Using the same saute pan, do not clean out, add the mushrooms, half of the sliced basil, green onions and garlic, saute until mushrooms soften about 5 minutes. Add the cream, and boil until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add the lobster meat and simmer for 1 minute. Stir in the remaining basil. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.
- Add cooked, drained pasta to the sauce and toss with asiago cheese. Toss over low heat until warmed through and then serve with toasted sourdough bread, topped with fresh chopped parsley. Nothing brings people Back to the Table over the Holidays, like a warm unique flavored dish such as this.
