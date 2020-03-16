Back To The Table With Chef Bud: Irish Spring Rolls

AMARILLO, Texas—Chef Bud is back in the kitchen with an Irish Spring Roll Recipe that will bring you back to the table this St. Patrick Day!
Ingredients
-1 lb shredded corned beef
– 2 C shredded cabbage
– 2 ea radishes, sliced thin
-8 ea wonton or egg roll wrappers
-8 ea slices of Swiss Cheese
-¾ C mayonnaise
-¾ C ground mustard
-1 Tblspn horseradish
– ½ tsp lemon zest
-2 tsp kosher salt
-1 tsp McCormick coarse black pepper
Preparation
- In a bowl combine the mayo, mustard, and horseradish well. Season with the lemon zest, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Add the shredded cabbage and radishes and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Drain well. Combine with shredded corned beef and set aside.
- Heat 8 Cups of canola and peanut oil
- Layout the egg roll or wonton wrapper and top each with ½ a slice of swiss cheese.
- Top with 2 Tblspns of the corned beef mixture. Wet the edges of the wrappers and roll to seal.
- In batches fry the Irish rolls until brown, turning if necessary to ensure even browning for about 5 minutes. Let drain on paper towels and serve hot with mustard sauce!