Back To The Table With Chef Bud: Irish Spring Rolls

AMARILLO, Texas—Chef Bud is back in the kitchen with an Irish Spring Roll Recipe that will bring you back to the table this St. Patrick Day!

Ingredients -1 lb shredded corned beef

– 2 C shredded cabbage

– 2 ea radishes, sliced thin

-8 ea wonton or egg roll wrappers

-8 ea slices of Swiss Cheese

-¾ C mayonnaise

-¾ C ground mustard

-1 Tblspn horseradish

– ½ tsp lemon zest

-2 tsp kosher salt

-1 tsp McCormick coarse black pepper Preparation In a bowl combine the mayo, mustard, and horseradish well. Season with the lemon zest, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use. Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Add the shredded cabbage and radishes and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Drain well. Combine with shredded corned beef and set aside. Heat 8 Cups of canola and peanut oil Layout the egg roll or wonton wrapper and top each with ½ a slice of swiss cheese. Top with 2 Tblspns of the corned beef mixture. Wet the edges of the wrappers and roll to seal. In batches fry the Irish rolls until brown, turning if necessary to ensure even browning for about 5 minutes. Let drain on paper towels and serve hot with mustard sauce!