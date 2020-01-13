Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Championship Game Grilled Chicken Wings

Preparation

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Combine dry ingredients, except for the ground ginger, mix well. Season chicken wings evenly with the spice mix. Let sit for 5-10 minutes in the seasoning.

3. Turn grill down to medium heat, place wings on grates. I like to oil my grates or spray my wings with food release before grilling. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until wings are cooked through, skin crispy and internal temperature of 165.

4. While wings are grilling, combine the Thai chile, soy, and sriracha and add the ground ginger. Mix well, set aside. Remove the wings from the grill in a bowl. Add the sauce and toss coating well. I like to have my oven on 300 degrees, and after coating wings putting them in the oven for 5-10 minutes to let the sauce caramelize on the wings.

5. Pull them out and enjoy.