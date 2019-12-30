Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Bowl Game Eats Steak Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It’s almost New Year’s Eve and the bowl games are on every day. Take a moment for yourself and friends and serve up this great sandwich. It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon and evening, Enjoying great 1855 beef and this incredibly tasty sauce. Bring folks “Back to the Table” to start 2020 with great football and great beef.

Ingredients:

2 ea 8 oz 1855 Beef Tenderloin Filets

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

2 Tblspn mayo

1 tspn whole grain mustard

1 tspn Tulkhoff Horseradish

1 tspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

2 tspns Worcestershire sauce

1 ea small sweet onion sliced thin

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn sugar

4 ea ciabatta or crusty whole grain buns

1 C arugula leaves