– 4 ea 6 oz cod fillets – ½ C McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning – 2 Tblspn vegetable oil – 6 Tblspn butter, cut into 6 pieces – 1 ½ tsp McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning – ½ tsp McCormick red pepper flakes – 1 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic – 1 stalk celery, diced – 1 ea small onion diced – ½ ea green bell pepper, diced – 8 oz portabellini mushrooms, stemmed and sliced – 1 Tblspn whole grain mustard – ½ C dry white wine – 1 Tblspn flour – 8 oz 21/25 P&D Shrimp cut into pieces – 4 oz crab meat – ¼ C parsley, chopped – ½ ea lemon

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 175 degrees

2. Pat dry cod fillets, and season liberally with the Bayou Cajun Seasoning. Completely coat and let set for 10 minutes

3. Heat the vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Heat oil until almost smoking, add the fillets and cook until golden brown turning black. Cook 3-5 minutes a side. Flip and cook other side. Remove and place on a sheet tray or baking dish and put in the oven to keep warm.

4. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add Cajun seasoning, red pepper flakes, garlic, celery, onion and green bell peppers. Cook until the vegetables are soft. Add the mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown. Add the mustard and stir to coat the vegetables in the saute pan. Pour in the wine and cook until almost completely absorbed. Sprinkle in the flour and cook about 1 minute. Whisk in 1 C of water and then the shrimp and the crab meat. Simmer until the shrimp is cooked through and pink.

5. Whisk in the remaining cold butter pieces, one-piece at a time. Whisking until each piece melts. Stir in half the chopped parsley and lemon juice before serving.

6. Ladle some of the Pontchartrain sauce into a shallow bowl, and top with a fillet of the blackened cod. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with a grilled lemon.