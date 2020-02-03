Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Beer Glazed Jalapeno Sausages

Preparation

1. Grill the jalapeno sausage to a sizzling grilled done

2. While the sausage is grilling, to make the sauce. Place the beer and brown sugar in a medium pot over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture is reduced and thickened. Whisk in the mustard until smooth.

3. Whisk the cornstarch with 1 Tblspn cold water and pour into the beer mixture. Bring the beer to a boil and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick.

4. Slice the sausages into 1-inch pieces and add them to the sauce. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with grilled peppers, or leave sausage whole and glaze as it grills and serve on a bun.