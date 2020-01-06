Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Baked Cod with Lemon and Garlic

Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Cod fillets (4-6 oz about 6 pieces)
- 2 Tblspn Tulkoff chopped garlic in water
- ¼ C fresh parsley, chopped
- 3 Tblspn Natural Meyer Lemon Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive
- 2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tblspn melted butter
- 1/3 C flour
- 1 tspn McCormick Coriander
- ¾ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika
- ¾ tspn McCormick Ground Cumin
- 3/4 tspn kosher salt
- ½ tap McCormick Coarse black pepper
Preparation:
- Heat your oven to 400 degrees.
- Blend together with a whisk the Lemon olive oil, extra virgin olive oil and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Set aside;
- In another bowl mix the flour, spices and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set beside the lemon mixture.
- Pat the cod dry. Dip fish in the butter mixture, then into the flour mixture. Remember the “wet hand-dry hand method” Shake off excess flour.
- Heat 2 Tblspn of extra virgin olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cod and sear on each side to give the fish some color and texture. Do not fully cook.