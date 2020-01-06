Breaking News
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Baked Cod with Lemon and Garlic

Recipes
Ingredients:

  • 1.5 lb Cod fillets (4-6 oz about 6 pieces)
  • 2 Tblspn Tulkoff chopped garlic in water
  • ¼ C fresh parsley, chopped
  • 3 Tblspn Natural Meyer Lemon Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive
  • 2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tblspn melted butter
  • 1/3 C flour
  • 1 tspn McCormick Coriander
  • ¾ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika
  • ¾ tspn McCormick Ground Cumin
  • 3/4 tspn kosher salt
  • ½ tap McCormick Coarse black pepper

Preparation:

  1. Heat your oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Blend together with a whisk the Lemon olive oil, extra virgin olive oil and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Set aside;
  3. In another bowl mix the flour, spices and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set beside the lemon mixture.
  4. Pat the cod dry. Dip fish in the butter mixture, then into the flour mixture. Remember the “wet hand-dry hand method” Shake off excess flour.
  5. Heat 2 Tblspn of extra virgin olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cod and sear on each side to give the fish some color and texture. Do not fully cook.

