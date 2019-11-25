Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Roasted Turkey Breast and Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

1 ea Turkey breast lobe, 8-10 lb

¼ C mayonnaise

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ Tblspn kosher salt

2 lb sweet potatoes

2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn honey

1 Tblspn lemon juice

¼ tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees roasting setting

Part 1

Pat dry the turkey lobe with a paper towel. Brush with the mayonnaise, coating evenly. Mix the kosher salt and Pepper Supreme. Sprinkle seasoning over the turkey lobe covering evenly. In a baking dish, roast uncovered with 1 C of water. For 1 hour to 1 ½ hour. Remove the turkey lobe when it temps at 165 degrees. Let rest and reserve juices for gravy, carve and serve.

Part 2

Peel sweet potatoes and cut into 1” pieces. Toss in the Garlic Roasted Chile oil and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 30 min while turkey is roasting. Mix together the soy sauce, honey, lemon juice and cayenne pepper. After 30 minutes, pull the sweet potatoes and drizzle glaze over them. Using a spatula turn the sweet potatoes over and drizzle the other side. Return to the oven and let roast for and additional 30 minutes. Until they are golden brown and fork tender.

Part 3

This is a fantastic alternative to the traditional bird and sweet potatoes. The flavor of the glazed sweet potatoes is just YUM. The turkey lobe can be flavored with ANY McCormick seasoning creating a Peppered, Italian, Cajun or simply seasoned turkey lobe. Wonderful dishes to Enjoy this Holiday Season with your family, Back to the Table! Enjoy!