Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Grilled Red Snapper with Cajun Cream Sauce

Ingredients

4 ea 6-8 oz red snapper fillet, skin on

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

8 oz crab meat or 21/25 P&D Shrimp

2 Tblspn extra olive oil

2 Tblspn butter

2 ea lemon wedges

2 Tblspn butte

1 Tblspn chopped garlic

1 tspn fresh parsley, chopped

¼ C white wine

1 C heavy cream

1 Tblspn McCormick Cajun Seasoning

½ tspn lemon zested

2 Tblspn grated pam cheese

Preparation

Preheat grill or saute pan over medium-high heat. Drizzle red snapper fillets with olive oil and season with 2 Tblspn Bayou Cajun Seasoning. If using the saute pan, add 1 Tblspn of butter, cook or grill the Snapper skin side down. 3-4 minutes a side turning once. When snapper is cooked through and flaking, remove and keep warm.

In a separate pan add two Tblspn butter, melt and add garlic and let fragrant. When garlic is golden brown add the white wine and deglaze the pan. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil, stir in the parmesan cheese and allow to thicken. Stir in the McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning and lemon zest. Season to taste with kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper. Keep warm and set aside.

In a saute pan, add 1 Tblspn butter, a pinch of garlic and the crab meat or shrimp. If using the shrimp season well with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Saute until shrimp is cooked through turning a light orange, or if crab meat simply toss in garlic butter to warm through.

Plate the red snapper, top with Cajun cream sauce. Then add shrimp or crab meat, and top with fresh chopped parsley and serve with a charred lemon half.

A great dish for Lent and of course Mardi Gras Celebrations. A wonderful way to introduce your guests or family to a new fish, and some wonderful flavors. The depth of the Cajun flavors and the velvety texture of the cream sauce is a welcome addition any time Back to the Table! Enjoy!