Chef Kenneth Hardiman prepared some recipes for the Kentuck Derby.

Vidalia Onion and Bourbon Tarte Tatin with Goat Cheese Crumble

Ingredients:

3 TBSP Unsalted Butter

2 TBSP Granulated Sugar

2 lbs. Vidalia Onions, Halved Crosswise, 2-Inch-Thick Slices

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

¼ cup Woodford Reserve Bourbon (Your Favorite Bourbon)

1 Sheet Frozen Puff Pastry (Pepperidge Farms) Thawed

As Needed Cracked Black Pepper

2 Tsp Chopped Fresh Thyme, Divided

4 oz. Montchevre, Crumbled Goat Cheese

As Needed Local Honey

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Melt the unsalted butter in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet (Cast Iron or Non-Stick Pan) over

medium-low heat; swirl to coat bottom. Evenly distribute the sugar over the melted

butter. Place 12 to 14 onion halves in the butter mixture in the skillet, cut sides down, with

sides touching. Cut remaining onion halves into quarters, place, cut sides down, and

place these cuts in the gaps between onions in skillet. Cover and cook onions for 8-10 minutes, season the top of the onions with kosher salt

and 1 Tbsp. Water halfway through. Add bourbon and 1 TBSP of chopped Fresh Thyme

and evenly distribute over the onion mixture; cover and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until

onions are caramelized. Remove from heat. Roll the pastry sheet into a 12-inch square on a lightly floured surface; cut into a 12-inch

round. Place pastry round over onions in skillet. Bake at 400 for 25 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven, and immediately invert

onto a serving plate. Let cool for 15-20 minutes. Cut into six pie slices and Garnish the

top with Goat Cheese Crumbles and remaining chopped thyme. Drizzle Local Honey on

top and serve.

Vidalia Onion and Short Rib Soup

Yield: 12 each-10oz. Servings

Ingredients:

5 ea Vidalia Onions, Julienne

¼ Cup Vegetable Oil

¼ Cup Granulated Sugar

½ Cup Worcestershire Sauce

¼ Cup Sherry Vinegar

½ Cup Red Wine

½ Cup Roasted Garlic, Chopped

2 TBSP Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Fresh Thyme, Rosemary Chopped no stems

1 Quart Demi-Glace

1 Gallon Chicken Stock

1 TBSP. Kosher Salt

½ TBSP. Black Pepper

2 ½ lbs. Small Diced Cooked Beef Short Rib

Procedure:

Place oil in a small stockpot or Dutch oven on medium heat and add Vidalia

onions. Season onions evenly with sugar and gently cook onions to release the liquid and

continue cooking until caramelized and brown. Deglaze the pan with wine, vinegar, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Add roasted garlic, thyme, and rosemary mixture. Let cook for 5 minutes. Add demi-glace and simmer for another 5 minutes. Add chicken stock and cook for 30 minutes on medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper and add diced cooked short rib. Garnish with croutons and shredded Swiss cheese, and enjoy!

Vidalia Onion, Broadbent Bacon and Mushroom Bread Pudding

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Unsalted Butter

1 lb. Broadbent Bacon, Cut into medium dice

½ Cup Sherry Wine

1 ½ lbs. Vidalia Onions, Julienned

1 ½ lbs. Shiitake Mushrooms

2 TBSP. Garlic Chopped

¼ Cup Fresh Basil, Chiffonade

2 TBSP Fresh Thyme Leaves, Chopped no stems

¼ Cup Fresh Parsley Chopped

As Needed Kosher Salt

As Needed Cracked Black Pepper

6 each Large Eggs

3 Cups Heavy Cream (40%)

1 Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, Grated

8 Cups Croissants, Cut into Large Dice,

Procedure: