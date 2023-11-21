This segment is sponsored by Allianz Partners USA.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With vacation spending at an all-time high, and projections for 2024 to continue breaking records, the travel industry is alive and well – whether by land, sea, or air, travel agents help book billions of dollars in travel each year. They also cast their ballots for the Travvy Awards, hand-picking the best travel companies, destinations, and more.
Trends and topics discussed in the above video include the following:
- The top destinations
- Who are the best resorts and hotels
- Which cruise and airlines are most popular
- New trends: why more people are using a travel advisor, buying travel insurance
- Predictions for the 2024 travel season