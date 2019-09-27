The Remnant Trust has loaned 20 documents to WT, for students, faculty, staff, and visitors to experience for themselves. Most of the works are early editions in English translation, several are in Latin, French, German or Russian. These rare books and pamphlets reflect a broad swath of history, printed between 1500 and 1899.

The Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation that shares its collection with colleges, universities, and organizations. Unlike typical exhibitions that keep rare items behind glass, visitors and students are encouraged to study these original early works and inspect them up close.

Rare texts from The Remnant Trust are available in the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum now through October 8th.

Documents from The Remnant Trust are available by appointment in the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Archives and in the Cornette Library now through October 8th. Selected documents will be available at the Remnant Trust lecture as well.

The department of history at WT presents The Remnant Trust lecture series at 6:30 p.m. on October 1st in Legacy Hall. Dr. Elizabeth Morrow Clark will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles with her lecture on “The Western Heritage and Global Consequences of the Paris Peace Treaty.” The event is free and open to the public.