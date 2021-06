AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Randy Rogers Band has been touring the country for the past two decades.

On Friday, June 18th, the group made a stop in Amarillo to perform at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Randy talks about life during the pandemic, the new songs he wrote, when the next album will be out and what it’s like being back on the road.

For more information on the Randy Rogers Band click here.