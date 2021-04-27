Randall County Master Gardeners Hosting Plant Sale This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Master Gardeners Association is a non-profit group of volunteers who provide education to many in the surrounding area.

In collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife, they help educate people in this area about what we can plant and grow successfully in our area.

This weekend they’re hosting a plant sale, a chance to not only buy plants, seeds, and accessories, but to also speak with some experts and ask any questions you may have.

For more information on the plant sale click here. To learn more about the Randall County Master Gardener Association click here.