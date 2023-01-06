AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Months of hard work paying off as students get ready for the Randall County Junior Livestock Show.

The event is happening from January 7th to the 13th at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center.

The Premium Sale is January 14th at WT Legacy Hall.

Show schedule:

Saturday:

10:00pm Rabbit Show

Monday (At the WT Ag Complex)

12:00pm Heifer Show

1:00pm Steer Show

Tuesday

12:00pm Wether Doe Show

Market Goat Show

Wether Dam Show

Market Lamb Show

Wednesday

12:00pm Broiler Show

Thursday

9:00am Gilt Show

Barrow Show

Saturday

5:00pm Buyer Social & Steak Dinner

6:30pm Premium Sale

• Over 450 animals entered

• Around 200 exhibitors are expected. Exhibitors are ages 8-18 and members of 4-H and/or FFA.

• Concessions will be available and admission to the event is free.

• The Premium Sale is open to anyone interested in financially supporting our exhibitors’ efforts. Buyers do not actually take home the animal — exhibitors keep their animals, many taking them on to major shows in the upcoming months. In a premium sale, the buyer simply makes a donation to the child of their choice in an auction format. Other donation options are available. These include contributing to the Booster Club (who will bid for you and can combine your donation with others) and add-ons to specific kids. For more information, you can call the Randall County Extension Office at 468-5543.