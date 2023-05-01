AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s Miracle Week for the Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network. A time to highlight some of the great families who have been helped by CMN and recognize the work this organization continues to do.

Mediathon is happening on May 3rd, where the KAMR Local 4/KCIT Fox 14 family along with others will be speaking with families and others who support CMN.

You can as well, on that day you can visit our website and learn about a few easy ways to donate to CMN. You can head there now and check out just a few of the stories and families we’ve featured so far.