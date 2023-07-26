AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Raising Cane’s is known for their crave-able Chicken Finger meals which is why they’re taking July 27th to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day.

To celebrate, they’re giving away one free Chicken Finger to every Caniac Club member, customers can redeem the offer by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order through the Cane’s mobile app/online or scanning the QR code in the mobile app. If you’re not a part of the club, head to one of 2 Amarillo locations and speak to a team member for details.

Raising Cane’s is also welcoming artist Post Malone for a collaboration including limited-edition collector’s cups when you “Post Up” their combo for $1.39. The next cup release will be on August 2nd.