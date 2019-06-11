Raising Awareness for the Clean Water Crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The earth is warming and as the planet heats up, there is an increase in severe storms, flood, and drought. These extreme changes reduce the planet's capacity to sustain clean water.

Kait Parker of The Weather Channel shares what IBM and The Weather Channel are doing to impact the crisis.

The forecast change initiative aims to generate awareness and action in support of clean water for all by highlighting the water scarcity issue across The Weather Channel app, weather.com and TV – all to help people learn about, participate in, and give water access. In addition, The Weather Channel will contribute a total market value of $1 million to help provide clean water and services to those in need (working with Charity: Water and The Nature Conservancy).



