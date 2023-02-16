AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast where Rachel Flores joins host Jason Boyett.

Flores is the Executive Director of the Amarillo Art Institute and also has a big role in the renovation of the Sunset Center.

A conversation with Rachel Flores, the Executive Director of Amarillo Art Institute. This nonprofit offers art workshops and classes all year long at Sunset Center, where Flores is helping spearhead the renovation of Arts in the Sunset. In this episode, she tells host Jason Boyett about growing up in Bushland, moving back to Amarillo as an adult, and beginning her job just a year before the passing of Ann Crouch, the artist and visionary who owned and managed the Sunset Center property. On the cusp of its reopening, Flores explains the vision behind the restored Arts in the Sunset and the eventual return of the city’s beloved First Friday Art Walk. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental.