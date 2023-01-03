AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking for people to sign up to make a difference through the Race for Families event.

We are excited to be returning to Chicago in 2023 for the Bank of America Chicago

Marathon, and we want YOU on our team! Register today for a WAIVED ENTRY FEE and a

GUARANTEED SPOT to run in this prestigious World Major Marathon!

All you have to do is sign-up and commit to raising $1,750 to help keep families of sick and

injured children together next year. All runners on our team will receive a team shirt, access

to prizes and giveaways, free entry to the Team RMHC VIP Hospitality tent, a free marathon

training program, and a ticket to the Team RMHC pre-race dinner. Register now before the

waived fundraising fee disappears. JOIN OUR TEAM!