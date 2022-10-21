AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday.

Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo.

Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates include:

Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on Quick Quack’s Quackenstein’s Car Wash, visit here.